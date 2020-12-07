Weekly highlights include the following:
· Feeder steer prices were mixed across the weight categories this week but were primarily lower. The largest price increase occurred in the 600-700lb weight category, increasing $1.28 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $194.28 per cwt. The largest decrease was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, decreasing by $3.37 per cwt. The 700-800lb weight category ended the week with an average price of $183.33 per cwt. A price decrease of $2.56 per cwt occurred in the 800-900lb weight category, ending the week at an average price of $175.86 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $208.46 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were mixed across the reported weight categories this week. The largest increase was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, increasing only $0.30 per cwt. The largest decrease was seen in the 600-700 lb. weight category, decreasing $2.32 per cwt, to end the week at an average price of $171.95 per cwt. The 500-600lb weight category increased $0.10 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $186.30 per cwt, while the 700-800lb category saw a decrease of $0.61 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $164.30. The weekly average heifer price across the reported weight categories was $184.13 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Live cattle futures prices declined this week with the December contract decreasing by US$1.750 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$108.875 per cwt on Friday. The February contract decreased $0.850 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$112.400 per cwt.
·Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$240.44 per cwt, down US$3.01 per cwt from US$243.45 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 1.2 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 5.5 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $227.97 per cwt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.