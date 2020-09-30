Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
- Feeder steer prices were lower in all reported weight categories this week declining between $0.52 per cwt and $10.37 per cwt. The 500-600 lb. weight category had the largest price decline of $10.37 per cwt to average $209.83 per cwt, while the 600-700 lb. steer category had the smallest price decline. The 800-900 pound steers decreased $8.02 per cwt over the week to average $182.08 per cwt. Week-over-week changes were not reported for the other weight categories as there were no reported price comparisons. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $199.84 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were mixed for the weight categories reported week-over- week. The 400-500lb weight category saw an increase of $5.25 per cwt to average $208.88 per cwt. An increase of $1.15 per cwt was seen in the 500-600 pound heifers to land at an average price of $189.75 per cwt. The heavier weight categories saw price declines. The 600-700 pound heifers decreased $5.96 per cwt to average $177.75 per cwt. The 700-800 pound heifers experienced a smaller decrease of $1.75 per cwt to average $177.67 per cwt. Week-over-week, comparisons for the remaining categories were not reported as a result of insufficient data. The weekly average heifer price, across the reported weight categories, was $188.51 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices were mixed this week, with the October contract increasing by US$0.225 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$107.575 per cwt on Friday. The December contract decreased $0.450 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$111.40 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$216.87 per cwt,
up US$1.00 per cwt from US$215.87 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 0.5 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 1.1 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $214.51 per cwt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.