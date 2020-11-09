Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update from Saskatchewan Agriculture. Highlights for the week include:
- Feeder steer prices were higher across all the reported weight categories this week. The largest price increase occurred in the 300-400lb weight category, increasing $10.98 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $263.38 per cwt. The smallest increase was seen in the 700-800lb weight category; this category increased $0.38 per cwt to settle at an average price of $182.23 per cwt. The 600-700lb. weight category ended the week at an average price of $189.68 per cwt while the 800-900lb. steer weight category ended at an average price of $177.57 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $203.09 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices also saw increases across all weight categories. The largest increase was seen in the 400-500lb weight category. This weight category increased $9.19 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $192.27 per cwt. The smallest increase was seen in the 600-700 lb. weight category, increasing $3.79 per cwt week-over-week, ending at an average price of $167.08 per cwt. The 500-600lb. weight category ended the week at an average price of $178.67 per cwt while the 700-800lb. heifer weight category ended at an average price of $161.94 per cwt. The weekly average heifer price across the reported weight categories was $178.15 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices improved as well this week, with the December contract increasing by US$0.35 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$108.650 per cwt on Friday. The February contract increased $1.750 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$112.150 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$211.03 per cwt, up US$3.88 per cwt from US$207.15 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 1.9 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 11.0 per cent lower than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $237.08 per cwt.
