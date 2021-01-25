Please find attached the Cattle Market Update for the week ending January 22, 2021. Following are the highlights:
- Feeder steer prices were mixed across the weight categories but mostly lower when compared to prices reported the previous week. The largest price increase was seen in the 500-600lb weight category, increasing $2.98 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $218.31 per cwt. The largest decrease was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, decreasing by $2.60 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $239.57 per cwt. The 800-900lb weight category ended the week at an average price of $171.43 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $203.72 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were mainly higher across the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. The largest price increase was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, increasing $4.42 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $201.17 per cwt. The only decrease was seen in the 700-800lb weight category, with prices declining by $0.31 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $162.57. The 500-600lb weight category saw an increase of $2.12 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $186.25. The weekly average heifer price across the reported weight categories was $181.39 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices improved throughout the week, with the February contract increasing overall by US$3.950 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$116.725 per cwt on Friday. The April contract saw a slightly higher increase of $4.325 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$122.525 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$219.09 per cwt, up US$8.27 per cwt from US$210.82 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 3.9 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 2.0 per cent lower than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $214.78 per cwt.
