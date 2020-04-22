As people across the province and country respond to COVID-19, we're here to help Saskatchewan's agriculture industry do the same. The team at the Ministry of Agriculture is here to support you and ensure our supply of safe, healthy food remains uninterrupted. To help with this, we've gathered the information and resources below to help you prepare and respond to the situation.
Government Support
The federal and provincial governments have new and amended programs and services to support producers in the midst of this pandemic.
Business Risk Management Programs
Saskatchewan continues to offer a comprehensive suite of Business Risk Management (BRM) programs. This includes access to AgriStability and AgriInsurance, provided by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, as well as AgriInvest, which is administered by the federal government. The Western Livestock Price Insurance Program (WLPIP) is available for livestock producers.
Extension to Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Deadline
The Federal and Provincial Governments announced the deadline to apply, reinstate, cancel or make changes to Crop Insurance contracts is extended to April 13, 2020.
Federal Support
To find out more information about support available from the Government of Canada, visit Agriculture and Agri-food Canada's website or the Government of Canada's Information for Industry page.
Sask Ag Regional Offices Offer Non-Contact Agronomic Support
The Ministry of Agriculture's regional offices continue to support producers with agronomic advice and programs delivered through phone and online services.
Information for Your Operation
Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) – Resource Page on COVID-19
The CFA has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it relates to Canadian agriculture and will be providing weekly updates and resources related to the virus as information emerges.
Farm Credit Canada – Updating an HR Plan for COVID-19
While we learn more about how to prevent ourselves from contracting COVID-19, businesses, including farms, should have an updated HR plan in case of an employee outbreak.
Effects of COVID-19 on Livestock
Learn more about how COVID-19 effects livestock and the measures livestock producers should have in place.
For more information about COVID-19 and your operation, visit your industry association website or
contact a ministry regional specialist by calling the Agriculture Knowledge Centre at 1-866-457-2377.
Key Contacts
Agriculture Knowledge Centre
Our extension team is available to answer your agronomic and program-related questions and to provide path-finding services. Phone: 1-866-457-2377 Email: aginfo@gov.sk.ca
Farm Stress Line
Helping you manage farm challenges with mental health support for producers. The service is free, confidential and available 24/7.
Phone: 1-800-667-4442
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
A dedicated, toll-free phone line for people who have general questions about the COVID-19 pandemic that are not health-specific.
Phone: 1-855-559-5502
Email: COVID19@gov.sk.ca
Business Response Team
Supporting businesses in the province dealing with the economic challenges resulting from COVID-19.
Phone: 1-844-800-8688
Email: supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca
