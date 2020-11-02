Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
- Feeder steer prices were lower across all the reported weight categories this week. The smallest price decline occurred in the 400-500lb weight category, declining $2.13 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $229.17 per cwt. The highest decline was seen in the 800-900lb weight category; this category decreased $13.85 per cwt to settle at an average price of $172.44 per cwt. The 500-600lb. weight category ended the week at an average price of $205.13 per cwt while the 700-800lb. steer weight category ended at an average price of $181.85 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $198.75 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices also saw declines across all weight categories; however, they weren’t as drastic as the steer prices. The smallest decline was seen in the 800+lb weight category. This weight category decreased $4.95 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $150.25 per cwt. The steepest decline was seen in the 700-800 lb category, declining $8.44 per cwt week over week and ending at an average price of $156.98 per cwt. The 500-600lb. weight category ended the week at an average price of $169.81 per cwt while the 600-700lb. heifer weight category ended at an average price of $163.29 per cwt. The weekly average heifer price, across the reported weight categories, was $171.45 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices improved as well this week, with the October contract increasing by US$2.625 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$105.975 per cwt on Friday. The December contract increased $4.725 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$108.300 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$207.15 per cwt,
down US$1.88 per cwt from US$209.03 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 0.9 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 10.2 per cent lower than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $230.78 per cwt.
