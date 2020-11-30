Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update (Nov. 30). Below are a few of the highlights from this past week:
· Feeder steer prices were mixed throughout the reported weight categories this week. The largest price increase occurred in the 300-400lb weight category, increasing $2.87 per cwt week-over-week. The largest decrease was seen in the 600-700lb and 700-800lb weight categories; both categories decreasing by $2.50 per cwt. The 600-700lb. weight category ended the week at an average price of $193.00 per cwt while the 700-800lb weight category ended with an average price of $182.58 per cwt. A price increase of $1.17 per cwt occurred in the 800-900lb weight category, ending the week at an average price of $178.42 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $209.65 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were mixed across the weight categories this week but were primarily lower. The largest increase was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, increasing only $0.38 per cwt. The largest decrease was seen in the 300-400 lb. weight category, decreasing $2.13 per cwt, week-over-week. The 500-600lb weight category decreased $1.85 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $186.20 per cwt, while the 600-700lb category saw a smaller decrease of $0.84 per cwt to end the week at an average price of $174.27. The weekly average heifer price across the reported weight categories was $184.64 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Live cattle futures prices also increased this week, with the December contract increasing by US$2.525 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$110.625 per cwt on Friday. The February contract increased $2.600 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$113.250 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$243.45 per cwt, up US$8.94 per cwt from US$234.51 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 3.8 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 4.8 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $232.36 per cwt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.