Saskatchewan Agriculture clients can now access in-person support at its regional offices and the Agriculture Knowledge Centre (AKC). Their team of industry specialists look forward to continuing to serve producers by providing timely agronomic information and advice both remotely and in-person.
Public health recommendations remain in place, so visiting your local office will be different for the immediate future.
Their offices are following the direction of the Chief Medical Health Officer and have implemented the recommended measures to ensure appropriate physical distancing and sanitization. This includes new signage, hand-washing/sanitizing requirements, limits on the number of people in the lobby, additional cleaning of high-touch surfaces and having all interactions take place at the front counter.
Clients in-person, however we still recommend choosing non-contact options whenever possible. You can connect with our offices through the AKC toll-free number at 1-866-457-2377 or by emailing AgInfo@gov.sk.ca. You can also find contact information for your nearest regional office using the https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/agriculture-regional-offices/regional-offices-map
We'll also continue to share timely agronomic information on https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/sask-ag-now
Many Ministry of Agriculture regional events, like the Crop Diagnostic School https://prairiecca.ca/ are now being offered online. The Saskatchewan Agriculture http://applications.saskatchewan.ca/agrcalendar has information on upcoming events, or you can follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for further updates.
Contact the Agriculture Knowledge Centre: Toll Free Number: 1-866-457-2377; Fax: 306-694-3938
or 45 Thatcher Drive East, Moose Jaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.