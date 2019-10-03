The 2019 Ranchman's Ridin' and Recitin' was able to take place at Kinetic Exhibition Park in Swift Current, despite poor weather that caused the cancellation of some activities on Sept. 28 and all the events scheduled for Sept. 29.
Several activities were still completed on Sept. 28 in advance of a snow storm that moved in over the region that evening.
The Ranchman's activities that continued were a livestock pen show and a pumpkin judging competition. There was also a full day of competition at the Junior Stockman's livestock show with a prospect steer pen competition, showmanship competition, and female cattle show.
This annual event is hosted by the Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association to showcase the region's western heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.