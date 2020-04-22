Trying to overcome the pandemic has been a difficult process for many in agriculture-related fields…the first being being able to stay operating. When word came down those in agriculture were considered an essential service, it was welcome news
“Hearing that was an absolutely huge relief because I have to say the first three weeks of dealing with COVID-19 was stressful,” explains Stan Vander Waal, owner of Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. “It was amazing that the approval came through and we have the opportunity to sell our products. It was a definite answer to prayer.”
Originally founded in B.C. in 1986, Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. is located in Chiliwack, B.C.; Rosedale, B.C., and as of 2005, Iron Springs. The greenhouse in Iron Springs is 1.5 million square feet “Basically, what we do is we deliver to Home Depots, Walmarts, and Costcos all over Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba,” Vander Waal says.
“Our businesses are basically selling annual plants wholesale to customers, so we’ll sell everything you plant in your garden including vegetable plants.” Vander Waal says.
Vander Waal says that as it is still quite early, not much was being shipped into stores before the pandemic hit, but a two-pronged concern sprouted when it did hit.
The main concern, he says, was what would happen if workers get the virus. Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. have approximately 120 workers, with 75 of those being seasonal workers from Mexico who are housed on site, Vander Waal says, and it could be an issue if they were to become sick because it would then be problematic to get the work done.
“Our biggest concern is to keep our employees safe,” Vander Waal says. “When the pandemic hit, we immediately implemented social distancing and sanitation processes. We actually produce a product at our locations that's actually used to control a disease and virus in the roots of the plants that is actually very effective on this virus.”
Vander Waal says that Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. is also using the online assessment tool for each employee and basically asking every employee if they have any of those kinds of symptoms in any way. If employees are sick, they are being encouraged to stay home, Vander Waal says.
The second prong, Vander Waal says, translated into basically whether Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. would be considered an essential service in Alberta. Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. has endless acres of flowers and vegetable plants that are growing, Vander Waal says, and it would be disastrous for the business if those products couldn’t be sent to retailers or sold in stores.
“We did some pretty extensive lobbying together with the Alberta Greenhouse Grower group to get clarity from the government about whether or not the selling of plants and flowers, like so many plants, vegetables and flowers was considered an essential business,” Vander Waal says. “Thankfully, the Minister of Agriculture came to bat for us and they did in fact actually give us an official letter of approval to sell that stuff through retailers in Alberta.”
Vander Waal says that solid support has been available on the provincial level for agricultural businesses, but the federal level has something to be desired. Recently, the Canadian Federation of Agriculture issued a press release that was meant to inform the public of the current situation and to also drive the federal government into some sort of an action plan with regards to agriculture.
“I speak for all of agriculture in saying that one of the big gaps that we see with regards to the federal government's position,” Vander Waal says. “They've done a lot of great work with regards to filling in the gaps for employees who might lose their job and that kind of thing and even with regards to supporting now employers on the 75% wage subsidy for a period. What they haven't done, however, is looked at Agriculture. You've got many farmers that are actually making the decision now on how much they should plant and that a lot of farmers are facing insecurities concerning prices and the market in general.”
The greatest concern for agricultural businesses, Vander Waal says, is for what is known as horticulture crops. Everyone is concerned about planting and then not being able to get workers into harvest crops or bringing their crops to a market that’s not strong. Now, Vander Waal says, there are farmers actually looking at things and wondering if they are better off paying the mortgage and having a poor year rather than taking the risk of it.
“What we're asking the government to do is to step up and give farmers an incentive to basically do what they normally do every year,” Vander Waal says.
Despite the concerns, Vander Waal states that Rainbow Greenhouses Inc. is truly amazed about the consumer interest in the flowers and plants, as there is a huge interest right now. Since people are spending so much time at home, people are actually spending more time gardening and taking care of their yards, Vander Waal says.
“People are truly trying to figure out how to be food secure themselves,” Vander Waal says. “They’re buying at a rate we've never seen before. If people can get in the stores and buy this stuff, then we'll be able to sell our greenhouses empty.”
