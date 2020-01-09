Pattison Agriculture is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Tibben as President.
Tibben assumes his responsibilities in the role of President on January 13.
Tibben started as a Journeyman Ag Technician and has over 30 years experience in various roles in the agriculture industry.
Tibben has worked previously in executive roles at Green Tech Ag & Turf, a John Deere dealership in Ontario, as well as Rocky Mountain Equipment, and most recently as General Manager of Canada West Harvest Centre.
“I am excited and honoured to be chosen for this role and look forward to leading the 500 employees at Pattison Agriculture in building the best in class customer service that our customers have come to expect from the Pattison and John Deere brands,” explains Tibben.
Tibben lives in Regina with his wife Darlene and they have three children and two grandchildren.
Tibben replaces Arthur Ward, the past President, who has been with the company for 17 years, and will become a vice-president of The Jim Pattison Group. He will focus on supporting the group’s operations, as well as developing new business opportunities. Ward’s office will remain in Swift Current.
Pattison Agriculture, a division of the Jim Pattison Group, is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in Canada with 18 locations across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Pattison Agriculture employees 500 people who are committed to providing industry leading sales and service support for John Deere’s line of agricultural equipment.
