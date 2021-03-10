(CP) Two dozen meat processors will share $7.8 million from Ottawa to cover the costs of “exceptional” activities to maintain production during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Processing Fund is meant as a one-time fund to help company’s implement safety protocols.
Among 16 companies in Alberta that accessed funds is JBS Foods in Brooks, which will receive $805,000.
Other major amounts were for Manitoba pork processor HyLife, Ltd. ($3.67 million) and Winkler (Man.) Meats ($1.45 million).
Separate from last week’s announcement of recipients on the prairies, Olymel will $1.6 million across the production line of the Quebec-based company.
Farmers reimbursed
Farmers who weren’t paid for deliveries to three grain handlers in west-central Sakatchewan that folded last fall will be compensated by Ottawa.
Canpulse Foods, of Kindersley, Global Grain and their parent Globeways Canada had their licenses suspended in October by the Grain Commission and they entered receivership in mid-November.
Among the creditors of the three companies are 53 producers are owed a total of $3.7 million.
On Tuesday the Grain Commission announced that all eligible claims will be paid in full from a security posted by the firms with the “Safegaurds for Grain Farmers Program.”
Earlier this month, Regina-based Purely Foods announced that via the court creditors process it had acquired the facility in Kindersley, which has a production and shipping capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year.
That company also operates a facility in Forestburg, Alta., near Camrose.
