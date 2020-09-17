A dedicated group of volunteer humanitarians help contribute in feeding those malnourished across the world.
According to Fred Preston, spokesman for a group which had planted wheat on land between Duchess and Patricia dedicated to contributing to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, pulling off the swathed grain crop on Sept. 11 went well.
“We had a tremendous Newell Foodgrains Growing Project harvest day,” explained Preston.
He added seven combines, two grain carts and six trucks finished off the 73 acres of wheat northeast of Duchess in about two hours.
The crop averaged 84.5 bushels and was sold at Cassils Viterra for $6.31/ bu for a total of nearly $39,000.
This contribution is even larger considering the matching by the federal government is still in effect. According to Canadian Foodgrains: “through its ongoing grant agreement with the Government of Canada, donations to the Foodgrains Bank used for food assistance projects are eligible for a 4:1 match, up to $25 million a year. Foodgrains Bank also enters into other grant agreements with the Government of Canada that often match donations on a 3:1 basis.”
In 2019-20, Canadian Foodgrains provided $42 million of assistance for 866,000 people in 34 countries.
People who wish to further donate to the Newell project can send a cheque to Newell Foodgrains Growing Project, Box 294, Rosemary, AB, T0J 2W0
