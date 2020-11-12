Officials at the MD of Taber know how difficult it has been this year.
With the social and the economic conditions the way they have been with rough global markets, the constant battle with pandemic regulations and just overall uncertainty has made it highly stressful for everyone and especially those in the agriculture community which is always a unpredictable venture.
On November 19, the MD of Taber is hosting an event tailor made for those in agriculture. at the Taber Legion Hall from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. “a free interactive mental health webinar tailored to the agriculture sector.”
The workshop is through an organization Do More Ag. According to information provide by the M.D. “Talk, Ask, Listen is a half day interactive workshop/webinar solely dedicated to those who are involved in agriculture. Knowing that knowledge is power and farming is unique, our goal for this workshop twofold: one, that you walk away with a greater awareness and understanding of mental health. Two, to help you and those around you break down barriers and dispel the stigma through three actions - talking, asking and listening.”
The workshop will cover:
- The signs and symptoms of mental illness, anxiety, depression, stress, and substance use, including the unique statistics and factors the agriculture industry experiences.
- What support looks like, depending on your level of education, experience, and training.
- How to prepare and have conversations with someone who you identify may be experiencing a mental health challenge, and why these conversations are so hard in our industry.
- How to support others and yourself, the challenges to rural isolation, and how to access resources.
- Self care and prevention strategies for mental wellness that are practical for producers.
“As farmers, we can definitely relate to the amount of stress and pressure the business of farm management can bring,” explains Merrill Harris the M.D. of Taber Reeve. “The difficulty of knowing where to reach out, or if it is even acceptable to admit that you are struggling, is a problem of growing concern for rural residents. We are already seeing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental well-being, and saw an opportunity to further enhance education around mental health within the agricultural sector by offering the Do More Ag Workshop.’’
Lunch and refreshments will be served. Attendance is limited to 46.
To register visit https://mdtaber.ab.ca/p/talk-ask-listen-workshop or call 403-223-3541.
