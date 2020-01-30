There are five new crop missions that go to different countries around the world to help sell Canadian wheat. “They take one farmer on each of these trade missions,” said Gary Stanford, chairperson of the Alberta Wheat Commission (AWC).
Stanford, who is from Magrath, added a marketing team that works with the grain companies to sell grain to other countries and Cigi, the Canadian International Grains Institute out of Winnipeg, are also a part of the trade missions. Cigi reps are technical specialists and one of the reps is a baking specialist.
“To bake breads, buns and so on and they talk to the bakers in the room,” Stanford noted.
In the room, Stanford explained, there's the milling specialist milling the actual wheat to make the flour as good as a consistency as they can. Then there's quality specialists that work on the quality of the wheat that comes in with the millers and the bakers. And then there's the Canadian Grain Commission.
“One of them is the commissioner. If there's any MOUs or government work that needs to be done with the embassy, they speak at the meeting about the quality of our grain and the quality assurance of the ships when the ships are loaded in Vancouver,” Stanford added.
Stanford said the reason there's a trade mission every year in November is because every year the wheat is a little different quality in Western Canada.
“Because of rainfall or drought or whatever. It could be the ash content. The reason there's a farmer that goes on it is so we can talk about how we feed our grain, how we use any herbicides with our grain or how we store the grain. I'll take pictures when I'm on the mission of me seeding and harvesting the crop and a picture of the crop growing and how it grows,” Stanford said.
In Western Canada, Stanford said, there's blue sky and a lot of rain. “Our irrigation is from snow in the mountains. Also, when we store our grain, we have fans on the grain bins and we combine the grain at the right moisture content and we try to keep the grain as good as quality as we can. And then we haul it to the grain elevators.”
At the meetings, Stanford continued, the farmer always speaks first with a little Q & A to follow.
“They are concerned about our sustainability. Are we reducing our carbon footprint? They want to know about the weather patterns. They watch a lot on social media, the snow on the crops or rainstorms, so they'll ask us questions about that. People up north that dry their grain, they'll ask us questions of how hot do they run the grain dryers that dry the grain and store it correctly. That's kind of what I do on the missions, is explain all the farming aspects,” Stanford said.
Stanford added the first place the trade mission visited near the end of 2019 was Mexico City.
“That's where a lot of the large grain companies have their headquarters. The mills are along the coast and Mexico City is quite a bit inland. The big companies, they want to be close to governments and also close to the embassies. We do quite a bit of work with the Canadian embassies in every country. The embassy people are always at our meetings - partly as interpreters, but partly to understand protocol and if there's any MOUs that need to be signed with companies or with government affairs,” said Stanford.
In Mexico City, Stanford said, there was talk about how trade mission reps are trying to get people to use wheat. “We tell them a bit about some of the projects we have going on here like our AWC - we call it 'Life's Simple Ingredient.'” The project notes using flour for cookies, cakes and making bread is healthy, as long as it is done in moderation. Reps from Mexico City asked how they could subscribe to that.
“Its a lot of questions back and forth,” Stanford said, adding grain buyers will also be at the meetings from companies.
Ecuador, Stanford noted, was the next stop on the trade mission tour and then to Columbia and Peru. People will also fly in from other countries too, Stanford added, which included visitors from Panama and Costa Rica. “We call it the Latin American trip.”
Overall, the most recent trade mission was very good and the trip was also a learning experience. “For Canada Prairie Spring Wheat, into that area, they don't really make a lot of high-risen breads we're used to in southern Alberta or loaves of bread. It's more of the flat breads, noodles, buns and pastries,” Stanford said. “They do buy a lot of wheat.”
Lima, Peru – according to Stanford, buys 1.5 million metric tonnes of wheat a year from Canada and Columbia buys 1.2 million metric tonnes. “Canada produces 32 million metric tonnes of wheat a year. They are large customers of ours. We do have three trade missions that go over into Asia and into northern Africa,” Stanford said, adding they are large customers too.
“The South America market is growing and they're looking to buy more because the quality of our wheat is so good here,” said Stanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.