Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update, for the week ending June 25. Please note that we will take a break over the summer, resuming weekly reporting near the end of August. Highlights for the week include the following:
· Feeder steer prices were not reported for this week.
· Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were limited in their price reporting this week. Prices were higher across the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from $202.17 per cwt for the 500-600lb weight category to $167.42 per cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The largest price increase was seen in the 600-700lb weight category, with prices improving by $12.69 per cwt to end the week averaging $186.69 per cwt. The smallest price increase was seen in the 800+lb weight category, with prices improving $3.75 per cwt.
· Live cattle future contracts also saw mixed prices throughout the week but managed to end the week higher. The June live cattle futures contract saw a price increase of US$1.775 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$122.825 per cwt on Friday. The August contract saw a price increase of $1.250 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$122.800 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$312.20 per cwt, down US$17.52 per cwt from US$329.72 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 5.3 per cent. However, the choice beef cutout is 48.5 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $210.20.
