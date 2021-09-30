The Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Association held the 14th Annual Ranchman’s Ridin’ & Recitin’ on September 25. Events held at this year’s event were the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show, Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show, and Cowboy Poetry. Organizers were pleased with the weekend and was a great addition to the New Frontier Fall Fair. Thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors, and exhibitors for their support of this event.
JUNIOR STOCKMAN’S LIVESTOCK SHOW
The Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show is open to entrants ages 6 to 21, and the 2021 show featured 56 junior exhibitors with 70 livestock entries across 6 breed classes. All junior exhibitors were also entered in the Showmanship Division. Results:
Showmanship
Peewee Champion – Wynn Pittman, Kyle SK Peewee Reserve Champion – Avery Greenwood, Swift Current SK
Junior Champion – Trigg Pittman, Kyle, SK Junior Reserve Champion – Joss Pittman, Kyle, SK
Intermediate Champion – Taylor Reid, Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport
Senior Champion – Cole Reid, Senior Reserve Champion –Brodyn LaBatte, Gladmar, SK
Female Show
Black Angus
Champion Black Angus Female – Gold-Bar Heroine 115JU, Saige Buchanan
Reserve Champion Black Angus Female – WWF Hope Cora 1C, Hillary Sauder
Red Angus
Champion Red Angus Female – Red Keuber Showy 15G, Trigg Pittman
Reserve Champion Red Angus Female – Red Wingello Lana 13J, Chase Bruynooghe Charolais
Champion Charolais Female – HKS Ms Lois 57G, Elsie Lowe
Reserve Champion Charolais Female – Rosso Ms Melissa 7H, Hailey Rosso Hereford
Champion Hereford Female – WBHR Fancy 2F, Mia Makie
Reserve Champion Hereford Female – KW Wanda 352J Kriselly Weber
Simmental
Champion Simmental Female – IPU 33A’s Ms Sierra 117H, Brodyn Labatte
Reserve Champion Simmental Female – City View Jewell 66J, Addison Barnett
Other Breeds
Champion Other Breeds Female – Reid Franchesca 10H, Taylor Reid
Reserve Champion Other Breeds Female – Fladeland Hot Damn 29H, Brayden Fladeland
Commercial
Champion Commercial Female – Reids Caramel Latte, Cole Reid
Reserve Champion Commercial Female – Red Arrow Pretty Penny 55H, Joss Pittman
Supreme
Supreme Champion Female – IPU 33A’s Ms Sierra 117H, Brodyn Labatte
Reserve Supreme Champion Female – Reids Caramel Latte, Cole Reid,
Prospect Steer
Champion Prospect Steer. Jackpot, Club Calf, Kylie Berner
Ambassador Award
The Ambassador Award is presented to a participant in the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show who demonstrates leadership qualities and is a good role model to other youth in agriculture. 2021 Winner: Hillary Sauder, Hodgeville, SK
RANCHMAN’S CATTLE PEN SHOW
The Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show is a no fitting, no clipping show, which in 2021 featured 46 pens of livestock by 14 exhibitors. Results:
Pen of 3 Bred Heifers:
1st - X-T Simmentals - Ryan Lundberg
2nd - Sand Creek Angus – Ben Dumontel
3rd - Blaschuk Land & Cattle – Randy Blaschuk
Cow with Heifer Calf:
1st - Boundary Ranch- Sarah Delorme
2nd - Double T Cattle Company - Aspen Blake
3rd - Janzen Speckle Park- Gale Janzen
Cow with Bull Calf:
1st - Blaschuk Land & Cattle – Mikayla Blaschuk
2nd - Crocus Simmentals – Lane Scherger
3rd - Braun Ranch – Craig & Carrie Braun
Single Heifer Calf:
1st - X-T Simmentals – Ryan Lundberg
2nd - Gillespie Ranch – Donnie Gillespie
3rd - Gillespie Ranch – Donnie Gillespie
Single Bull Calf:
1st - Boundary Ranch- Sarah Delorme
2nd - X-T Simmentals – Ryan Lundberg
3rd -Gillespie Ranch- Donnie Gillespie
Celebrating Culture Days with Cowboy Poetry & Western Music
A Part of Culture Days, Ed Brown, Poppa Mac (Geoff MacKay), Bryce Burnett, Glenna Switzer & Laura Hayes
Entertained in the Stockade with story telling western music with traditional cowboy poetry
