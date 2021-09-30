Livestock Show results from all classes

Junior stockman participants huddle for a group photo.

The Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Association held the 14th Annual Ranchman’s Ridin’ & Recitin’ on September 25. Events held at this year’s event were the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show, Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show, and Cowboy Poetry. Organizers were pleased with the weekend and was a great addition to the New Frontier Fall Fair. Thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors, and exhibitors for their support of this event. 

JUNIOR STOCKMAN’S LIVESTOCK SHOW 

The Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show is open to entrants ages 6 to 21, and the 2021 show featured 56 junior exhibitors with 70 livestock entries across 6 breed classes. All junior exhibitors were also entered in the Showmanship Division. Results: 

Showmanship 

Peewee Champion – Wynn Pittman, Kyle SK Peewee Reserve Champion – Avery Greenwood, Swift Current SK 

Junior Champion – Trigg Pittman, Kyle, SK Junior Reserve Champion – Joss Pittman, Kyle, SK 

Intermediate Champion – Taylor Reid, Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport 

Senior Champion – Cole Reid, Senior Reserve Champion –Brodyn LaBatte, Gladmar, SK 

Female Show 

Black Angus 

Champion Black Angus Female – Gold-Bar Heroine 115JU, Saige Buchanan 

Reserve Champion Black Angus Female – WWF Hope Cora 1C, Hillary Sauder 

Red Angus 

Champion Red Angus Female – Red Keuber Showy 15G, Trigg Pittman 

Reserve Champion Red Angus Female – Red Wingello Lana 13J, Chase Bruynooghe Charolais 

Champion Charolais Female – HKS Ms Lois 57G, Elsie Lowe 

Reserve Champion Charolais Female – Rosso Ms Melissa 7H, Hailey Rosso Hereford 

Champion Hereford Female – WBHR Fancy 2F, Mia Makie 

Reserve Champion Hereford Female – KW Wanda 352J Kriselly Weber 

Simmental 

Champion Simmental Female – IPU 33A’s Ms Sierra 117H, Brodyn Labatte 

Reserve Champion Simmental Female – City View Jewell 66J, Addison Barnett 

Other Breeds 

Champion Other Breeds Female – Reid Franchesca 10H, Taylor Reid 

Reserve Champion Other Breeds Female – Fladeland Hot Damn 29H, Brayden Fladeland 

Commercial 

Champion Commercial Female – Reids Caramel Latte, Cole Reid 

Reserve Champion Commercial Female – Red Arrow Pretty Penny 55H, Joss Pittman 

Supreme 

Supreme Champion Female – IPU 33A’s Ms Sierra 117H, Brodyn Labatte 

Reserve Supreme Champion Female – Reids Caramel Latte, Cole Reid, 

Prospect Steer 

Champion Prospect Steer. Jackpot, Club Calf, Kylie Berner 

Ambassador Award 

The Ambassador Award is presented to a participant in the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show who demonstrates leadership qualities and is a good role model to other youth in agriculture. 2021 Winner: Hillary Sauder, Hodgeville, SK 

RANCHMAN’S CATTLE PEN SHOW 

The Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show is a no fitting, no clipping show, which in 2021 featured 46 pens of livestock by 14 exhibitors. Results:

Pen of 3 Bred Heifers: 

1st - X-T Simmentals - Ryan Lundberg 

2nd - Sand Creek Angus – Ben Dumontel 

3rd - Blaschuk Land & Cattle – Randy Blaschuk 

Cow with Heifer Calf: 

1st - Boundary Ranch- Sarah Delorme 

2nd - Double T Cattle Company - Aspen Blake 

3rd - Janzen Speckle Park- Gale Janzen 

Cow with Bull Calf: 

1st - Blaschuk Land & Cattle – Mikayla Blaschuk 

2nd - Crocus Simmentals – Lane Scherger 

3rd - Braun Ranch – Craig & Carrie Braun 

Single Heifer Calf: 

1st - X-T Simmentals – Ryan Lundberg 

2nd - Gillespie Ranch – Donnie Gillespie 

3rd - Gillespie Ranch – Donnie Gillespie 

Single Bull Calf: 

1st - Boundary Ranch- Sarah Delorme 

2nd - X-T Simmentals – Ryan Lundberg 

3rd -Gillespie Ranch- Donnie Gillespie 

Celebrating Culture Days with Cowboy Poetry & Western Music 

A Part of Culture Days, Ed Brown, Poppa Mac (Geoff MacKay), Bryce Burnett, Glenna Switzer & Laura Hayes 

Entertained in the Stockade with story telling western music with traditional cowboy poetry 

