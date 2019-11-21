There is still time to register 4-H clubs before the December 1, 2019 deadline.
“Club registration is still open,” says Cameron Horner, 4-H communications specialist with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. “We are expecting about 320 clubs, and that will be around 6,000 members and about 2,000 volunteers once online registration closes on December 1.”
Clubs must have a minimum of 8 members and at least one volunteer leader who is 18 years of age or older. In addition, a club must offer at least one 4-H approved project.
“As for the growing popularity of the carcass beef project,” Horner adds, “members will once again have the opportunity to compete in the province-wide Steer Carcass Competition in 2020. Deadline to register for that project is also December 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.