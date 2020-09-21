Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
- Feeder steer prices were mainly higher this week starting with the 500-600 lb. weight category, which increased $4.07 per cwt to average $220.20 per cwt. A smaller increase was seen for the 600-700 lb. steer category, rising $0.15 per cwt to average $209.90 per cwt. The 700-800 pound steers increased $4.90 per cwt over last week to average $203.40 per cwt while the 800-900 pound steers increased $2.10 per cwt over last week to average $190.10 per cwt. The only decrease was seen in the 900+lb steer weight range with prices decreasing $2.14 per cwt to average $177.86 per cwt. Week-over-week changes were not reported for other weight categories as there were no previous week prices to compare to. The weekly average steer price, across all weight categories, was $200.29 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were somewhat mixed for the weight categories reported week over week. The 300-400lb weight category saw an increase of $4.80 per cwt to average $208.13 per cwt. An increase of $0.88 per cwt was seen in the 600-700 pound heifers to land at an average price of $183.71 per cwt. Slight decreases were seen for the next two weight categories. The 700-800 pound heifers decreased $0.58 per cwt to average $179.42 per cwt. The 800+ pound heifers experienced a slight decrease of $0.44 per cwt to average $172.16 per cwt. Week-over-week comparisons for the remaining categories were not reported as a result of insufficient data. The weekly average heifer price, across all weight categories, was $185.86 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
- Live cattle futures prices increased as well this week, with the October contract increasing by US$1.825 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$107.350 per cwt on Friday. The December contract increased $1.950 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$111.850 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$215.87 per cwt,
down US$6.25 per cwt from US$222.12 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 2.8 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 1.3 per cent lower than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $218.75 per cwt.
