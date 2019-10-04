Livestock producers and industry looking to drive new success in 2020 and beyond can get a unique window on the exciting new world of agricultural innovation at the further expanded third annual Alberta Livestock Expo, Oct. 9-10 at Exhibition Park Lethbridge.
"Alberta is one of the most exciting and important areas for animal agriculture in Canada," says Chris Tokaruk of TTT Stock Company, founding sponsor of the Expo. "The Expo is designed to give people an opportunity to learn about new and innovative products and services, meet up with old friends, and make new ones, while sharing knowledge about our industry. If you do business in Alberta's animal agriculture sector, we hope to see you there."
The popular event has grown in leaps and bounds building on the successful formula of outstanding industry participation and support combined with a strong focus on showcasing advancements that make a real difference at the farm level.
Dynamic event bigger and better than ever
"We couldn't be happier with the response we've seen and the growth of this event," says Tokaruk. "This year promises to be bigger and better than ever. We encourage everyone to plan to attend, to learn about the latest innovations from our many diverse exhibitors and to share knowledge with friends and colleagues across the industry."
The Expo provide a one-stop overview of many off the latest technologies, products and strategies to help producers and their industry succeed today while transitioning to the future and meeting the latest marketplace trends and expectations.
Giving back to the community
The Expo will also feature the ALE Pork Quality Competition combined with carcass auction, building on the remarkable success of last year’s standout delivery that saw an incredible $39,500 raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Southern Alberta.
Latest knowledge and solutions
"A big focus is sharing knowledge and solutions to help drive the industry forward,” says Tokaruk. "We are in a transformational time in agriculture. The information, advancements and discussions at the Expo show not only how the pace of innovation is increasing but how livestock operations can succeed in the emerging new environment."
The popularity of the event has seen an increase in booth spaces with a sell out every year, jumping from 80 in year one to 118 in year two to now a maxed out 130 booth spaces for 2019.
"There is a lot to see and truly something for everyone," says event manager Lisa Doyle. "The two-day format offers great flexibility and the opportunity to see many of the latest developments in one place is a big advantage. With the large facilities, sold-out booths and fun events such as the pork quality competitions, we are very enjoyable event for socializing and networking. We are looking forward to an outstanding event."
Outstanding venue and format
Exhibitors at the Expo, hosted at Exhibition Park (South Pavilion) will feature the latest in tools, technology and tactics to optimize all types of livestock operations, including swine, poultry, beef, dairy and more.
There is a strong emphasis on innovations with practical, hands-on value for producers, as well as ones that help operations align with key trends in areas such as management, housing, welfare, genetics, feed and nutrition, reduced antimicrobial use and more.
Sponsors power success
A robust roster of core sponsors is the engine powering the success of the event. Tickets are available both in advance or at the event gate. Wednesday Show Hours are from noon-4 p.m. with a pork rib BBQ dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Show Hours are from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with the Pork Quality Competition and Hog Carcass Auction from 3:30 -4 p.m.
"Thanks to all our sponsors who contribute to making this a great event," says Tokaruk. “The strong support is appreciated and points toward a strong future of continued progress for the Alberta Livestock Expo."
