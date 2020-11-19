Annual list by Charity Intelligence examines return on investment for each dollar donatedCanadian Foodgrains Bank is pleased to announce its inclusion as a Top 10 Impact Charity by Charity Intelligence Canada for 2020.“This repeated public affirmation of our work, and the work of our members and partners, is truly welcome and celebrated,” says Foodgrains Bank executive director Andy Harrington. “We realize that people who support the Foodgrains Bank place a great deal of trust in us when they make a donation. Unlike a local charity, it’s difficult for everyday Canadians to see the impact of our work firsthand, so this affirmation from Charity Intelligence is particularly meaningful.”Charity Intelligence is a third-party independent organization that examines different Canadian charities annually and assigns ratings based on donor reporting, financial transparency, funding need, cents to the cause, and demonstrated impact. The Top 10 Impact Charity list is a subset of the larger list, and examines only one thing: for every dollar donated, what is the impact?“We realize that we are only able to achieve this level of impact and accountability thanks to the relationships we as the Foodgrains Bank and its members have with churches, individuals, local partners and government, in Canada and around the world,” says Harrington. “I’m deeply grateful for the way we’re able to work together for a world where no one goes to bed hungry.”Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2019-20 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided over $42 million of assistance for over 866,000 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of the following churches and church agencies: ADRA Canada, Canadian Baptist Ministries, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, Christian and Missionary Alliance, Development and Peace—Caritas Canada, Emergency Relief and Development Overseas, Evangelical Missionary Church of Canada, Mennonite Central Committee Canada, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries Canada, Tearfund Canada, The Salvation Army, Presbyterian World Service & Development, Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, The United Church of Canada, World Renew.
Foodgrains Bank named one of Canada’s top impact charities for third year
