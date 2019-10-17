As the temperatures rise and the recent snowfall melts, Lethbridge County officials are anticipating that mud will increase in fields.
“With the harvest season in full swing, Lethbridge County is reminding the farming community to prevent tracking mud onto County roads and highways,” officials said in a news release Friday.
Excessive mud on roads causes an uneven driving surface and increased potential for collisions, putting all road users at risk. Washing equipment prior to using the road can help minimize the amount of mud deposited.
Lethbridge County’s Highway Protection Bylaw #1453 states: “No person shall operate equipment or vehicles on a highway so as to track a substance onto that highway.” Under this bylaw, tracking mud onto any road within the County is a fineable offence.
Road users are asked to report instances of mud tracking on roads to the Community Peace Officer at 403-634-0755.
Lethbridge County offers the option for haulers to apply for a Tracking Permit at the County’s Picture Butte office. If approved, the permit holder is issued mud tracking signage and responsible for removing the mud from the road after hauling is complete.
Lethbridge County thanks the farming community for their cooperation in keeping road users safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.