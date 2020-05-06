As Saskatchewan deals with the challenges of COVID-19, it is important to remember to also take care of your mental health. We recognize the challenges facing the agriculture industry and we are here to support producers.
The first step to better mental health is communication. The Farm Stress Line is available 24/7, and all calls are strictly confidential. Funded by the Government of Saskatchewan, and operated by Mobile Crisis Services, the Farm Stress Line is staffed by trained crisis workers. Operators can help by:
•Listening and supporting without judgement.
•Clarifying the problem and helping you work toward a solution;
•Connecting you with the proper organizations or programs; and
Calls to the Farm Stress Line have risen in the past year. While the numbers are higher, this means that more people are reaching out, and more people are getting the help and support they need.
Call the Farm Stress Line anytime at 1-800-667-4442. The office is actually at 45 Thatcher Drive East in Moose Jaw.
Additional mental health supports are available. To see all the resources available, or to find a free mental health walk in clinic near you, visit the Mental Health and COVID-19 page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.