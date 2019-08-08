For Alberta Open Farm Days on August 17, Exhibition Park Lethbridge will be hosting a tour to Mans Organics, Lois Lake Dairy, Hearts Haven Ranch and the O.K. Hutterite Colony.
“The goal of this event is to offer participants the opportunity to experience first-hand how their products are managed, produced and grown,” Avery Hardy Manager of Programming at Exhibition Park said.
Alberta Open Farm Days, Hardy says, is a collaborative, province-wide, two-day event that gives visitors an opportunity to experience the farm and understand where their food comes from. It is a backstage pass to meet the farmer, experience Ag-tourism in Alberta, and taste local foods direct from the producer. This is the seventh year for Open Farm Days, Hardy adds, but only the fourth year that Exhibition Park has hosted a tour to celebrate it.
“Each farm will offer unique, educational and interactive tour which may consist of a variety of demonstrations and hands on activities,” Hardy says.
According to Hardy, Exhibition Park is not selling tickets for the event, but complimentary tickets can be won through listening to B-93 Radio from July 29 to August 2 or from listening to Country 95 from August 5-9. There will also be tickets given away via Exhibition Park's social media outlets.
“As Alberta’s fourth oldest Agriculture Society, Exhibition Park is thrilled to be hosting an event which showcases a few of Southern Alberta’s many farms in a way that allows the public to gain knowledge and hands on experience about the agricultural industry,” Hardy says.
For more information about Open Farm Days or locations participating in Open Farm Days, visit: HYPERLINK "https://albertafarmdays.ca/"https://albertafarmdays.ca.
