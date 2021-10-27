October 28th marks the first Equine Assisted Learning Day, hosted by Equine Assisted Personal Development Coaches Darlene Rempel and Tarryn McNaughton.
Located ten minutes southwest of Brooks on Highway 875, Steiner Arena will hold an opportunity for those interested in learning how horses can help people heal.
Rempel decided to host this event after getting her certification for Equine Assisted Learning in July, and connected with McNaughton in hopes of introducing the concept to their community.
“We’re hoping to raise awareness about equine assisted learning and, and spread the word up to like, people of the community. Earlier on we’re focusing on services and professionals to get to know the program so they can bring it back to their clients,” said McNaughton.
The event begins at 1p.m. with the Equine Assisted Learning introduction, something more directed towards professionals hoping to bring the practice back to their clients, but later on opens to the general public.
“We have the first session from one to three is for anyone who wants to learn so whether you're a professional, whether you're somebody interested in coming and learning, we're going to do demos and just kind of share what he is and experience with the horses,” said Rempel. “And then we also have a trainer, if you're interested in helping out or being an assistant, we have a training at four, and then in the evening from six to eight, we're just giving you a chance to actually experience what EAL is.”
The evening group session, from 6–8p.m. is a group session with limited spots, as to allow for participants to have more time with the horses, which can help with many issues in people's lives, said Rempel.
“Horses have a certain energy about them that when you're around horses for any length of time, your heartbeat slows to match this because they have a bigger heart and bigger body. And so when you’re around a horse, you automatically begin to feel calmer, and so we just try to use that energy to help people in different aspects of their life,” said McNaughton.
Equine Assisted Learning can also help with emotional awareness due to the tendency of the animal to mirror the feelings of those they’re working with, said McNaughton, helping them identify and work on their emotions by being able to see them externally. Communication and setting boundaries is also a key goal of Equine Assisted Learning.
“Horses are herd animals, and they’re prey animals. So they have this instinct to stick together and have a community and they interact,” said Rempel. “What we can learn about people, when we’re around horses, we can learn how they communicate. And then we can actually figure out how we communicate. And then we can apply communication with the horse, what we learned from the horse, we can apply to interpersonal relations.”
“People are often fearful of horses, but they're so gentle, and there's so they naturally want to take care of people and don't want to hurt people,” said Rempel. “You have these great big powerful animals that you can lead around them that will follow you around, right that you can work with. So it can give confidence. You can come up against them, and also trust . We trust animals. We don't trust people. Sometimes when we've been hurt, we don't trust people. And yet we can. When they connect with a horse and they start to trust the horse’s responses, horses don't hold grudges, they just respond to whatever's happening. They can learn to gain some trust in connection that then they can apply to their other relationships.”
The event is open to the public, and for all ages.
