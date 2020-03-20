The Salvation Army food bank in Swift Current benefitted from the recent success of the Durum Summit in the city.
Conference Co-chairs Robert Chapman and Dr. Ron DePauw presented a cheque of $1,200 to Capt. Ed Dean of the Swift Current Salvation Army, March 13. They also brought along four leftover cases of pasta and sauce that was supplied to the event by Barilla Pasta, one of the conference sponsors. The Durum Summit is a semi-annual meeting held in Swift Current to provide producers with the latest industry updates and information to help them grow a better crop. It is always well attended and presenters usually receive a speaker gift, but this year the event organizers decided to make a donation to the local food bank.
Chapman is the senior business manager at South West Terminal (SWT) and Dr DePauw is a retired wheat breed who now works as a science advisor for SeCan. Both these organizations were sponsors of the Durum Summit. A significant portion of durum acres are grown within 200 kilometres of Swift Current, which makes it an ideal location for the conference. Canada accounts for between 50 and 60 per cent of the global trade in durum. Capt. Dean said this donation to the food bank is greatly appreciated and it will assist them to provide food items for families in need.
