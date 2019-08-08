Alberta Sugar Beet Growers will be hosting an Open Farm Days Event at Cranford Acres Ltd. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 17.
“We are hosting this event to help educate the public on where your sugar beets come from and the hard work that goes into growing your sugar.,” Kelli Ober, Special Event Coordinator for Alberta Sugar Beet Growers, says. “You can come out to Cranford Acres sugar beet field to explore, learn and eat some sweet treats.”
Ober says that Cranford Acres, which is located between Coaldale and Taber, will provide demonstrations on sugar production and equipment will also be in the field for people to explore. People who visit the field, Ober says, will have ample opportunity to really understand where their sugar comes from. There will also be opportunities for kids to plant a sugar beet, go for a scavenger hunt in the field, and enjoy cotton candy and ice cream.
“We hope everyone leaves with more information and more sugar,” Ober says.
For more information about the Crandford Acres Event, visit: HYPERLINK "https://albertafarmdays.ca/farm/crandford-acres-ltd/"https://albertafarmdays.ca/farm/crandford-acres-ltd.
