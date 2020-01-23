Cattle Market Update from Saskatchewan Agriculture provides some lights for beef producers.
Highlights include:
· Markets are all up from our last report on December 6, 2019.
· Saskatchewan feeder steer were up this week. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices ranged between $0.83 per cwt higher to $6.33 per cwt lower; compared to the previous week. The smallest reported price increase was for the 800-900 lb. feeder steer weight category; while the largest price increase was in the 600-700 lb. feeder steer weight category.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were also up this week. Prices ranged from an increase of $1.38 per cwt to an increase of $5.35 per cwt; compared to the previous week. The smallest reported price increase was in the 700-800 lb. feeder heifer weight category; while the largest price increases were reported in the 600-700 lb. feeder heifer weight category.
· Feeder cattle daily futures were lower throughout the week. Price declines experienced did not offset price increases to push prices lower, week-over-week for both nearby January and March Contracts, week-over-week. The nearby January contract decreased US$2.250 per cwt to settle Friday at US$145.350 per cwt; while the March contract had a price decrease of US$2.450 per cwt to settle Friday US$145.000 per cwt. Feeder futures have experienced substantial increases compared to our last issue on Dec 6, 2019 (March; +$3.325 per cwt. And Jan; +$3.800 per cwt).
· Live daily cattle futures prices were also lower over the week to push prices lower; week-over-week. The nearby February contract decreased US$0.510 per cwt to settle Friday at US$126.350 per cwt; while the April contract decreased US$0.305 per cwt over the week to settle Friday at US$127.250 per cwt. Similar to Feeder markets futures are up compared to our last issue on Dec 6, 2019(Feb; +$1.375 per cwt. And April; +$1.665 per cwt).
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$212.58 per cwt over the week, up US$2.84 per cwt from US$209.74 per cwt the previous week, and up 0.1 per cent from US$212.36 per cwt the same week a year ago.
