Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
· Feeder steer prices were lower this week with the 500-600 lb. steer category decreasing $1.58 per cwt to $231.17 per cwt. The 600-700 pound steers were the exception to the trend, increasing $2.21 per cwt compared with last week to average $216.00 per cwt. The 700-800 pound steers decreased $0.87 per cwt compared with last week to average $196.13 per cwt. The 800-900 pound steers decreased $5.50 per cwt over last week to $178.00 per cwt. The 400-500 pound steers averaged $237.60 per cwt. and the steers over 900 pounds averaged $169.63 per cwt. with no differential available due to no averages from the week prior.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were reported for a broader range this week, with weekly comparisons decreasing. Heifers weighing 400-500 pounds averaged $205.00 per cwt. The 500-600 pound heifers decreased $3.10 per cwt to $193.90 per cwt. Prices decreased $2.31 per cwt for 600-700 pound heifers to average $182.25 per cwt. The price of 700-800 pound heifers was $169.33 per cwt., a decrease of $5.42 per cwt. Heifers over 800 pounds averaged $157.00 per cwt.
· Feeder cattle futures decreased this week. The August futures feeder cattle contract settled at $131.10 per cwt. down $3.075 per cwt from last Friday’s US$134.175 per cwt settlement. The September feeder cattle contract decreased by $3.00 per cwt for the week to settle at US$132.475 per cwt.
· Live cattle futures prices were mixed this week, with the June contract increasing by US$2.175 per cwt relative to last week to settle at US$96.075 per cwt on Friday. The August contract decreased $0.85 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$95.33 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$240.77 per cwt,
· down US$57.13 per cwt from US$297.90 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 19.2 per cent. The Choice beef cutout remains $18.66 per cwt, or 8.4 per cent higher, then the same week a year ago when it was valued at $222.11 per cwt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.