Please find attached the Cattle Market update for this week. Highlights include:
· North American cattle markets were mixed last week.
· Saskatchewan feeder steer prices were overall lower last week. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices ranged between $6.69 per cwt lower to $1.33 per cwt higher; compared to the previous week.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were lower in all weight categories from the previous week. Prices declined between $7.33 per cwt lower to $1.75 per cwt lower; compared to the previous week.
· Feeder cattle daily futures were mixed over the week with increases early in the week to offset the slight decreases experienced Friday to push weekly prices higher; week-over-week. The nearby September contract increased US$3.150 per cwt, as the October contract experienced an increase week over week to close US$3.675 per cwt higher than last week.
· Live daily cattle futures increased consistently over the week to push weekly prices higher; week-over-week. The nearby October contract increased US$3.200 per cwt, as the December contract experienced a healthy increase week over week to close US$4.625 per cwt higher than last week.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$222.61 per cwt over the week, down US$6.90 per cwt or 3.0 per cent from US$229.51 per cwt the previous week, but up 8.5 per cent from US$205.09 per cwt the same week a year ago.
