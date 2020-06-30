Please find attached this week’s Cattle Market Update. Highlights include:
- Saskatchewan feeder steer prices were mixed this week with price comparisons in the weight categories above 500 lbs. and below 900+ lbs. Feeder steer prices ranged from $7.33 per cwt lower to $2.34 per cwt higher compared to last week prices. The largest recorded price decline over the week was for the 800-900 lb. feeder steer weight category while the largest price gains were reported in the 600-700 lb. feeder steer weight category. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices decreased an average of $2.19 per cwt this week compared to last week prices.
- Saskatchewan feeder heifer weekly price comparisons mostly decreased in value this week. Heifer prices ranged from $4.75 per cwt lower to $2.66 per cwt higher compared to last week prices. The largest price declines were for the 800+ lb. heifers while the only price increase was reported for the 400-500 lb. heifers. Saskatchewan feeder heifers decreased and average of $1.08 per cwt compared to prices last week.
- Nearby feeder cattle futures experienced slight increases this week. The August futures feeder cattle contract settled at $132.800 per cwt. up $0.250 per cwt from last Friday’s US$132.550 per cwt settlement. The September feeder cattle contract increased by $0.050 per cwt for the week to settle at US$133.925 per cwt.
- Live cattle futures prices were steady to higher this week, with the June contract settling the same as last week to settle at US$94.700 per cwt on Friday. The August contract increased $0.630 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle at US$96.03 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$210.20 per cwt,
down US$10.14 per cwt from US$220.34 per cwt the previous week. The Choice beef cutout is now $9.35 per cwt lower, then the same week a year ago when it was valued at $219.55 per cwt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.