Please find attached the Cattle Market Update for the week ending August 27, 2021. Highlights for the week include:
· Feeder steer prices were mainly higher across the weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $267.50 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $181.33 per cwt for the 900+lb weight category this week. The largest price increase was seen in the 500-600lb weight category, with prices improving $7.75 per cwt to end the week averaging $229.50 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 700-800lb weight category, with prices declining $1.45 per cwt to end the week averaging $199.50 per cwt.
· Average weekly prices for Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were also mostly higher across the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from $209.50 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $174.67 cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The largest price increase was seen in the 500-600lb weight category, with prices improving $4.39 per cwt to end the week averaging $190.33 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, with prices declining $7.30 per cwt to end the week averaging $209.50 per cwt.
· Live cattle future contracts started the week out on a high note but trended downward throughout the remainder of the week as well. The August live cattle futures contract had a price decrease of US$2.275 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$122.000 per cwt on Friday. The October contract had a small price increase of $0.075 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$129.125 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$347.02 per cwt, up US$8.09 per cwt from US$338.93 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 2.4 per cent. The choice beef cutout is 50.9 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $229.91.
