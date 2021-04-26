Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Report for the week ending April 23, 2021. Highlights for the week include:
· Feeder steer prices were mixed but mainly higher across the weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. The largest price increase was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, increasing $7.66 per cwt to end the week averaging $260.33 per cwt. The largest decrease week over week was in the 400-500lb weight category, with prices decreasing $2.81 per cwt to end the week averaging $247.79 per cwt. The 700-800lb weight category ended the week with an average price of $200.38 per cwt. The weekly average steer price, across the reported weight categories, was $216.80 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices were mainly lower across all the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. The only price increase was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, with prices increasing by $3.60 per cwt to end the week averaging $217.00 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 800+lb weight category, with prices declining by $2.12 per cwt to end the week averaging $162.63 per cwt. The 700-800lb weight category ended the week with an average price of $174.75 per cwt. The weekly average heifer price across the reported weight categories was $191.25 per cwt in Saskatchewan.
· Live cattle future contracts traded mainly lower throughout the week, ending with the nearby April and June futures contracts significantly lower. The April live cattle futures contract declined US$3.000 per cwt over the week, relative to the previous week to settle at US$117.850 per cwt on Friday. The June contract saw a price decrease of $3.450 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$115.725 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$280.19 per cwt, up US$6.77 per cwt from US$273.42 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 2.5 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 2.9 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $272.33 per cwt.
