Please find the latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending August 20. Highlights for the week include the following:
· Feeder steer prices were mixed across the weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $266.13 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $178.30 per cwt for the 900+lb weight category this week. The largest price increase was seen in the 600-700lb weight category, with prices improving $1.77 per cwt to end the week averaging $210.40 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, with prices declining $2.62 per cwt to end the week averaging $244.38 per cwt.
· Average weekly prices for Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were also mixed across the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from $216.80 per cwt for the 300-400lb weight category to $172.46 per cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The largest price increase was seen in the 300-400lb weight category, with prices improving $3.60 per cwt to end the week averaging $216.80 per cwt. The largest price decrease was seen in the 600-700lb weight category, with prices declining $3.28 per cwt to end the week averaging $185.10 per cwt.
· Live cattle future contracts also saw mixed prices throughout the week, but ended the week higher overall. The August live cattle futures contract had a price increase of US$1.525 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$124.275 per cwt on Friday. The October contract had a smaller price increase of $0.925 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$129.050 per cwt.
· Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$338.93 per cwt, up US$27.19 per cwt from US$311.74 per cwt the previous week, an increase of 8.7 per cent. The choice beef cutout is 52.3 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $222.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.