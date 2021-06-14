Please find attached the latest Cattle Market Update for the week ending June 11. Highlights for the week include:
- Feeder steer prices were mixed across the reported weight categories when compared to prices reported the previous week. Prices ranged from $241.25 per cwt for the 400-500lb weight category to $183.41 per cwt for the 800-900lb weight category. The 500-600lb weight category saw the largest price increase, with prices improving $9.67 per cwt to end the week averaging $236.67 per cwt. The only price decrease was seen in the 600-700lb weight category, with prices declining $0.30 per cwt to end the week averaging $211.20 per cwt.
- Saskatchewan’s feeder heifers were mainly higher across all the reported weight categories when compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from $203.17 per cwt for the 400-500lb weight category to $160.38 per cwt for the 800+lb weight category. The largest price increase was seen in the 400-500lb weight category, with prices increasing by $3.42 per cwt to end the week averaging $203.17 per cwt. The only price decrease was seen in the 500-600lb weight category, decreasing $0.83 per cwt to end the week averaging $192.67 per cwt.
- Live cattle future contracts started the week lower, reversing the trend early in the week and ending the week higher overall. The June live cattle futures contract saw a price increase of US$1.875 per cwt relative to the previous week to settle at US$118.700 per cwt on Friday. The August contract saw a price increase of $1.950 per cwt compared to the previous week to settle Friday at US$120.025 per cwt.
- Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$338.33 per cwt, down US$0.23 per cwt from US$338.56 per cwt the previous week, a decrease of 0.1 per cent. The Choice beef cutout is 40.5 per cent higher than the same week a year ago when it was valued at $240.77.
Natasha Wilkie, BSA, PAg; A/Provincial Cattle Specialist
