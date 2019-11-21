North American cattle markets were mixed last week according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.
Saskatchewan feeder steer were mixed this week. Saskatchewan feeder steer prices ranged between $7.16 per cwt higher to $2.83 per cwt lower; compared to the previous week. The largest reported price decrease was for the 600-700 lb. feeder steer weight category; while the largest price increase was in the 400-500 lb. feeder steer weight category.
Saskatchewan feeder heifer prices followed similar trends to steers. Prices were mixed but overall higher over the week compared to prices the previous week. Prices ranged from a decline of $1.86 per cwt to an increase of $4.41 per cwt; compared to the previous week. The largest reported price decline was in the 700-800 lb. feeder heifer weight category; while the largest price increases was reported in the 400-500 lb. feeder heifer weight category.
Feeder cattle daily futures were mixed over the week. Price declines experienced mid-week were not offset by increases experienced later in the week to push prices slightly lower, week-over-week. The nearby November contract decreased US$0.750 per cwt to settle Friday at US$146.250 per cwt; and the January contract had a price decrease of US$1.600 per cwt to settle Friday US$144.275 per cwt.
Live daily cattle futures prices were also mixed over the week to push prices lower; week-over-week. The nearby December contract decreased US$0.150 per cwt to settle Friday at US$119.100 per cwt; while the February contract decreased US$0.125 per cwt over the week to settle Friday at US$124.900 per cwt.
Choice beef cutout prices (600-900 lb.) for the week averaged US$240.66 per cwt over the week, up US$3.58 per cwt from US$237.08 per cwt the previous week, and up 12.5 per cent from US$213.85 per cwt the same week a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.