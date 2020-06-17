Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) announced today that, in response to restrictions and recommendations surrounding COVID-19, CWA's 50th show will be postponed until 2021.
"This was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, partners, and guests is priority," says CWA President Chris Lees. "We owe it to everyone connected to Agribition to make the best decisions we can, even when they're the hardest ones to make."
CWA's 50th show that was scheduled to take place on November 30 to December 5, 2020, will now take place November 22 to 27, 2021.
"Agribition has never missed show in 49 years so this is tough," says CWA CEO Chris Lane. "But we have already started making sure that CWA's year-round work continues and we showcase Canadian agriculture to the community and to the world."
CWA will work to create new digital experiences for exhibitors, international buyers, and students. Work on mentorship, international market development, education, and scholarships will also continue through 2020.
"There's so much about Agribition that supports the industry outside of the event itself. We have an opportunity to build on that and make sure it's as strong as it can be," says Lane.
Planning for Agribition's 50th show in 2021 will continue with announcements on new programs, entertainment, and events to come.
"CWA's Board of Directors and Staff are committed to making the 50th show the absolute best it can be. That work hasn't stopped yet and it won't stop now," says Lees.
CWA's Annual General Meeting will take place via webcast and conference call on June 25, 2020. Details can be found online at www.agribition.com.
