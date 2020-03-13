Crop Protection 2020 includes the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on crop protection products.
One of the most widely requested publications from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry is the Crop Protection publication, also known as the “Blue Book” in industry circles.
“An important part of the annual update includes newly registered pesticide products,” says Mark Cutts, co-editor of Crop Protection 2020 and crop specialist at the Alberta Ag-Info Centre.
Cutts says that this year’s edition includes new additions to the four main pesticide types - herbicides, insecticides, seed treatments and foliar fungicides.
“As well as new products, the Blue Book updates previously registered products,” adds Cutts. ”Significant changes in some products, crops covered and usage instructions give producers more options than ever.”
When using pesticides, it is important to be aware of pesticide resistance. It is recommended that pesticide products be selected based on chemical group and active ingredient. All pesticide products presented in the Blue Book have their chemical group and active ingredient listed.
Harry Brook, co-editor of the Blue Book and crop specialist at the Alberta Ag-Info Centre, adds that the publication also includes a table that lists herbicides by their mode of action.
“This is an excellent resource to use to ensure you are varying the modes of action and, hopefully, delaying the presence of herbicide resistance on your farm,” Brook notes. “It links to the herbicide group numbers listed in the title bars of every pesticide. There is also a current list of the weed species where resistance has been found.”
Download or order a hard copy of Crop Protection 2020.
This year, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry is looking for feedback on the Blue Book. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey. Your response will be used to help improve the content, delivery, and format of future editions.
