The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Beef Pen Show and Cowboy Christmas Tradeshow will not take place.
The 23rd Annual Beef Pen Show and Cowboy Christmas Tradeshow will not take place due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Beef Pen Show and Cowboy Christmas Tradeshow was slated to take place December 18 and 19 in the Cypress Centre.
The Beef Pen Show committee are optimistic and are working together to build a brighter future for our next show. The health and safety of our cattle exhibitors, tradeshow vendors, sponsors, spectators, employees and volunteers are paramount. We wish all our partners the best during these unprecedented times.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
“We wish to thank the community and our patrons for their understanding, we are all in this together, doing our part to keep our community healthy and vibrant,” read a prepared statement from the Exhibition.
