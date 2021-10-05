This year’s webinar series for Beef Cattle Research Council will cover a range of topics including backgrounding, record keeping and grazing plans, all focused on practical, science-based information for Canadian beef producers.
Those interested can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C3MSvSvtSZaODruxcfy_Eg BCRC webinars are available free of charge!
2021-22 BCRC Webinars:
November 17, 2021, 7 p.m. MT
Basics of Backgrounding - Veterinary & Expert Insights Across Canada.
Speakers: Dr. Brian Warr, Veterinary Agri-Health Services, Dr. Daniel Pecoskie, Metzger Veterinary Services and Christine Rosser, Coaldale Veterinary Clinic
January 12, 2022, 7 p.m. MT
Setting Records - Calving Season Data Collection
Speakers: Dr. Jennifer Pearson, University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
February 9, 2022, 7 p.m. MT
Grazing Game Plan - How to Develop a Grazing Plan
Speakers: Jeremy Brown, Ducks Unlimited Canada
March 16, 2022, 7 p.m. MT
Don't Roll the Dice with Johne's Disease - Use Our New Johne's Risk-Reward Calculator
Speakers: Dr. Cheryl Waldner, Western College of Veterinary Medicine
BCRC recommend registering regardless of whether you can attend during the date/time listed. By registering, you’ll receive the link that allows you to watch the recording at any time, reminders to attend the live event, plus additional resources on the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.