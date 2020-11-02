AWC announces results of the 2020 nomination period, welcomes new and returning directors from Regions 2 and 4
November 2, 2020 (Calgary, Alberta) - Following the October 30 deadline for nominations, the Alberta Wheat Commission (AWC) is pleased to announce the results for director nominations.
Results for director positions are as follows:
Region 2:
•Hannah Konschuh from Cluny was re-elected by acclamation.
•Justin Bell from Rosebud was re-elected by acclamation.
Region 4:
•Todd Hames from Marwayne was re-elected by acclamation.
•Shawn Jacula from Vermilion is newly elected by acclamation.
Representing region two, Konschuh has served as the AWC vice-chair for the past two years and is also a board member with the Canadian International Grains Institute (Cigi). Bell, also representing region two, is AWC’s communications committee chair and representative on the Canadian Grain Commision Western Standards Committee. Representing region four, Hames serves as the AWC chair and Cereals Canada chair. Newly elected director Shawn Jacula replaces John Wozniak in region four. AWC thanks Wozniak for his years of service and contributions to the commission. AWC welcomes Jacula who will begin his term as director following the Annual General Meeting at the end of January 2021.
Additionally, the nomination period included nominations for AWC regional representatives (reps). From region two, Devin Hartzler from Didsbury has been re-elected by acclamation. AWC seeks two more regional reps to fill vacant positions in region two. Regional reps for region two can be nominated at the upcoming regional meeting in Strathmore on November 18. All three regional rep positions remain vacant in region four. AWC seeks three regional reps to fill these vacant positions through nomination at the region four meeting in Bonnyville on November 23.
Wheat farmers in regions two and four are encouraged to consider these vacant regional rep positions. For more information, farmers are encouraged to speak to their regional leadership or read more or to see AWC’s regional map and find your region visit: https://albertawheat.com/
