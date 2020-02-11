The Milk River Watershed Council Canada is pleased to introduce the Watershed Best-Beef Stewardship Contest in celebration of the Canadian Ag. Day.
This project is intended to inform consumers from across Southern Alberta the important role livestock production plays in stewardship of water, grasslands, and biodiversity, and also give our producers an opportunity to spotlight what they do and why they do it.
Livestock grazing is not only essential to the integrity of farming and ranching communities, but also critically important to the stewardship of our grasslands, home to critical habitat for over 80% of the species at risk found within Alberta.
If you are a beef producer who operates within the Milk River watershed, please take an opportunity to participate in this fun but worthy program. This program will also help to fundraise for the Council. The proceeds will go towards MRWCC work initiatives. Charitable receipts will be issued to producer sponsors. Entry deadline is March 16, 2020.
10 producers will be selected by committee to have their operations profiled including a 2-minute video highlight of their operation, livestock, and connections to the land, water, and biodiversity. The top 10 participants will be announced at the MRWCC Community Appreciation Forum on March 19, 2020. During the summer of 2020 the ten finalists will compete in a “Best Beef” cook off and celebration to be hosted on July 1st during Canada Day celebrations, showcasing the producers and their product. The winning producer will receive a farm gate sign. All participating producers will have their stories featured highlighting their operation and their contribution to land, water, and biodiversity in the watershed.
To participate in this contest, all you need to do is submit an application detailing your operation stewardship efforts to tim@mrwcc.ca. For questions please contact Tim at 403-647-4342 or email him at tim@mrwcc.ca. Please visit our website at www.mrwcc.ca for more information.
