The annual Beef Pen Show and Cowboy Christmas Trade Show is right around the corner and volunteers are busy getting ready for the big event.
Organizers are sticking with tradition with the activities, including the pen show, 4-H show, Cowboy Christmas trade show, and of course, the steak fry where people can get a tasty sampling from a variety of breeds of cattle.
“It will be like other years with the pen show, 4-H, and the steak fry. It all ties into the Cowboy Christmas trade show,” said Jim McArthur, general manager for the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede.
As of late last week, 325 animals entered and 96 exhibitors, but McArthur noted that many do not enter the pen show until the last week. “A lot of guys wait until the last minute, but average numbers are expected.”
In addition, there are typically around 25 different 4-H clubs that participate.
It takes a good team of volunteers to host an event such as the annual Christmas trade show and pen show and they are fortunate to have a group of dedicated people to help out.
“We have people of all ages on the committee and we are impressed with the number of young people who get involved,” said McArthur.
Greg Frey, chair of the pen show committee, has participated in the pen show for about a dozen years and has been on the committee for six years. He agreed with being impressed with the young people who have stepped up to help.
“We have five who came on last year and came right out of 4-H,” said Frey.
Sponsors, too, have come forward in an impressive fashion.
“We have unbelievable sponsors. We have a waiting list of sponsors and every week we are getting calls,” said Frey.
The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede’s Beef Pen Show and Cowboy Christmas Trade Show takes place Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We encourage people from the city to come out and get re-acquainted with their country neighbours,” said McArthur.
Details about the various activities taking place can be found on the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede website at www.mhstampede.com.
“Entries will be live on the website and that’s a good place to go for general information,” said McArthur.
Pen Show info:
Purebred breeder classes
Purebred breeders commercial open heifer show
Purebred open heifers
Calendar year bulls- a pen will consist of three purebred bull calves born in 2019
Cattleman’s choice bull class
Cattleman’s Choice is voted on by raffle ticket holders and awarded to both yearling and calendar year bull calf classes
Yearling bull
Calendar year bull
Commercial Breeder Class
Commercial open heifer class- pen consists of three commercial open heifers owned by one owner
Commercial bred heifer class- pen consists of three commercial open heifers owned by one owner
4-H Classes
Bred heifer- 2018 born heifer calf, bred in 2019
Junior (9-11 years), Intermediate (12-14), Senior (15-21)
Open heifer- 2019 born
-Junior, Intermediate, Senior
Team Grooming- team consists of three members per team, classes to be entered based on the oldest team member’s age
-Junior, Intermediate, Senior
UFA 4-H Steer Jackpot Class- open to all 2019 steer calves, must be de-horned and castrated
