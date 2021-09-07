The Alberta Wheat and Barley Commissions have launched an online survey to consult with farmers on amalgamating to form a single commission.
Since 2018, the commissions have been operating with one management team serving two boards and separate financial structures. This consultation stems from resolutions passed at the 2019 annual general meetings for both the Alberta Wheat Commission and Alberta Barley, which challenged the commissions to complete a comprehensive review and consult with farmers on the potential to formally merge.
Survey deadline is September 15.
The farmer consultations include the online survey, a series of town hall events in October, and further dialogue during Regional Meetings in November. Interested in learning more about the commissions' amalgamation consultation?
Visit wheatbarleyconsultation.com to learn more.
