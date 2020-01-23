The Alberta Beef, Forage and Grazing Centre invites you to join their Annual Meeting on February 5, at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Lacombe Research and Development Centre, Administration Building beginning at 9 a.m.
The Alberta Beef, Forage and Grazing (ABFGC) is a joint industry-government virtual network with the mission of developing and transferring knowledge, innovative processes and tools to improve the forage/beef industries through a systems approach. The network is centered at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Lacombe Research and Development Station, with collaborative research and knowledge translation and transfer initiatives that span organizations across Alberta and beyond.
It focuses on research and extension activities related to producer-developed strategic goals:
1. Reduce winter feeding costs by 50%;
2. Reduce cow herd environmental footprint by 15%;
3. Improve cow efficiency by 15%;
4. Reduce backgrounding costs by 50%;
5. Improve late summer/fall pasture productivity by 30%;
6. Build and maintain research and KTT capacity.
ABFGC is looking for your input on priority research and extension initiatives that will support the strategic goals. Please RSVP to karins@albertabeef.org - space is limited!
Please see http://abfgc.albertabeef.org/uploads/ABFGCAGMnoticepdf-686.pdf.
