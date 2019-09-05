The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the AgriRisk Initiatives Program's new applications will now be accepted.
The program, which was renewed under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports the development of new risk management tools for the agriculture sector. It will prioritize proposals involving new financial tools allowing agricultural producers to manage a defined business risk. In addition, for minor and emerging agricultural sectors, support will be available for the development of risk assessments and educational tools to help producers manage risk.
Eligible applicants will be able to apply for funding through the Research and Development stream of the program.
Quick Facts
• The AgriRisk Initiatives Program includes three components in support of the development of new risk management tools including the Research and Development stream.
• MicroGrants, a new category under the Research and Development stream, provides up to $25,000 per year in funding for academic research proposals that explore the development of alternative risk management tools or, propose different ways to address issues with existing BRM programs.
• The Administrative Capacity Building stream provides funding to build administrative capacity for the delivery of new risk management tools. Applications are now being accepted.
