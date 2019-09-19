Raymond’s second annual ‘Aggie Daze’ will take place Sept. 20-21.
On Sept. 20, there will be a ‘No Harm On the Farm’ interactive safety demonstration run by T and J Entertainment at Raymond High School beginning at 7 p.m.
“The demonstration is a lively and interactive look at Farm Safety,” says Christy Block one of the committee that organized the event.
Sept. 21st’s events will kick off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Pioneer Village Red Barn.
After breakfast, Joel Lybbert will be demonstrating buffalo and steer roping. There will also be sheep shearing and goat milking demonstrations behind the Red Barn.
Sausage making demonstrations, cheese sampling, and Freezer Jam demonstrations will be offered at the Pioneer Village along with tatting and a sourdough bread demonstration. Chuckwagon Races will happen from noon to 1 p.m. and that will be followed by knitting and crocheting demonstrations at the Pioneer Village, soft sculpture doll- making, repeat performances of buffalo and steer roping by Joel Lybbert, and Cowboy Poetry at 7 p.m.
A show and shine will also be held at the Baseball diamonds from 1-3 p.m. Activities that will be available to the public all day include wagon rides at $1 per ride; cow milking, a petting zoo, vendor displays in the main building, and candle making. There will also be a lemonade contest from 10 a.m. to two p.m. as well as quilt tying, a quilt making display, a handicraft display, a candle making demonstration, and a honey booth among other things.
Block says that a committee of locals met together with the Raymond Ag society to organize this year’s event. The group based planning for this year on what was done last year with the intent of making this year even more interactive. For more information about ‘Aggie Daze’ visit: https://raymond agsociety.com/events/
