The 13th annual Ranchman's Ridin' & Recitin' took place at Kinetic Exhibition Park in Swift Current, Sept. 25-26. The Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association hosted this celebration of the ranching lifestyle. Barns were open for the arrival of animals on Sept. 25, and the livestock and heavy horse events took place on Sept. 26.
The Junior Stockman's livestock show gave an opportunity to youth from ages six to 21 to apply their showmanship and stock production skills in the ring. This year's show featured 51 junior exhibitors with 74 livestock entries across six breed classes. The Ranchman's cattle pen show featured 47 pens of livestock by 20 exhibitors in a no fitting, no clipping show. Four teams participated in the heavy horse competition, which tested the skills of handlers and horses during the execution of various tasks in three classes.
Junior Stockman's livestock show results:
Showmanship:
Peewee Champion – Avery Greenwood, Swift Current; Peewee Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Berner, Verwood.
Junior Champion – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport; Junior Reserve Champion – Lane Steen, Dundurn.
Intermediate Champion – Eric Smith, Mankota; Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kylie Willms, Dundurn.
Senior Champion – Kylie Berner, Verwood; Senior Reserve Champion – Tyson Buist, Waldeck.
Female Show:
Champion Black Angus Female – Lauren Buist, Waldeck; Reserve Champion Black Angus Female –Tyson Buist, Waldeck.
Champion Red Angus Female – Tyson Buist, Waldeck; Reserve Champion Red Angus Female – Lane Steen, Dundurn.
Champion Hereford Female – Makaila Peutert, Wood Mountain; Reserve Champion Hereford Female – Laramie Greenwood, Swift Current.
Champion Simmental Female – Addison Barnett, Moose Jaw; Reserve Champion Simmental Female – Brody Barnett, Moose Jaw.
Champion Other Breeds Female – Saige Buchanan, Caronport; Reserve Champion Other Breeds Female – Wyatt Dyck, Wymark.
Champion Commercial Female – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport; Reserve Champion Commercial Female – Kylie Berner, Verwood.
Supreme Champion Female – Tyson Buist, Waldeck; Reserve Supreme Champion Female – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport.
Ambassador Award to 2020 Junior Stockman’s livestock show participant for leadership qualities and being a good role model to other youth in agriculture – Chase Bruynooghe, Outlook.
Ranchman's cattle pen show results:
Pen of three bred heifers: 1st GJ Livestock, Blumenort; 2nd X-T Simmentals, Eastend; 3rd Blaschuck Land & Cattle, Chaplin.
Cow with heifer calf: 1st Windy Willows Farms, Hodgeville; 2nd Crocus Simmentals, Waldeck; 3rd GJG Black Angus, Swift Current.
Cow with bull calf: 1st Jesse Waldner, Swift Current; 2nd Running JR Ranch, Wymark; 3rd Boundary Ranch, Robsart.
Single heifer calf: 1st Crocus Simmentals, Waldeck; 2nd Boundary Ranch, Robsart; 3rd Boundary Ranch, Robsart.
Single bull calf: 1st Boundary Ranch, Robsart; 2nd X-T Simmental, Eastend; 3rd Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK.
Heavy horse competition results:
Chore team: 1st Glen Bishoff, Liebenthal; 2nd Chris Bertram, Climax; 3rd Ed Livingston, Caronport; 4th Melissa Wickenheiser, Shaunavon.
Gambler’s choice: 1st Chris Bertram; 2nd Glen Bishoff; 3rd Ed Livingston.
Feed scurry: 1st Chris Bertram; 2nd Ed Livingston; 3rd Glen Bishoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.