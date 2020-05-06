After a range of challenges last season, Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) stands ready to help producers as they move into the 2020 crop year.
Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) is a provincial Crown corporation that provides producers, agribusinesses and other small businesses with loans, crop insurance and farm income disaster assistance.
As we begin what is now a late spring, AFSC’s number one priority is the large range of potential claims on over one million acres of unharvested acres.
“Our adjusters have been working hard, and we’ve geographically moved them to meet peak needs. We’ve assigned the majority of cases received to our adjusters and expect to have the bulk of outstanding inspections and wildlife claims completed this week, weather pending,” shared Jerry Bouma, Interim Chief Executive Officer.
“We offer a unique set of financial products and services. If there was ever a need for AFSC’s role and mandate, that time is now upon us,” explained Bouma. “AFSC has simplified operations to maximize the efficiency of its claims process. Our goal is to have minimal disruption to farmers this season.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted how AFSC, like many other businesses, approaches day-to-day operations, staff are available by phone or email to help producers arrange inspections, purchase insurance, enrol in AgriStability, request a loan or answer questions. Branch offices remain open but have restricted public access. AFSC exists to serve the Alberta agricultural community—and Relationship Managers and Claims Adjusting Services are available to help clients get ready for the growing season ahead.
Producers with unharvested acres are encouraged to contact their AFSC office. AFSC clients can find more information on unharvested acres by visiting AFSC’s Frequently Asked Questions on AFSC.ca or by contacting their local AFSC branch office.
