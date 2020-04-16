In a statement April 14, the new Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) board said it will “provide essential oversight to ensure the agency’s programs and services are delivered effectively and meet the needs of rural Alberta.”
With farmers in Alberta having gone through one of the toughest harvests in recent memory, the needs of Alberta’s agricultural community have evolved. Service standards and responsiveness have been identified as key improvements for AFSC.
AFSC is guided by a board of directors whose knowledge and experience is key to its success. The new board members represent a broad and diverse cross-section of the industry to ensure the best service for Alberta agribusinesses.
These new appointees have been in place since April 12, replacing board members whose terms are expiring. The new appointments reflect government’s commitment to streamline the AFSC to improve its services and responsiveness to farmers.
AFSC board appointments
New board members are:
• Mabel Hamilton, board chair – primary producer, Innisfail
• Rodney Bradshaw – primary producer, Red Deer County
• Renata Colic – finance and investor relations, Calgary
• Trevor MacLean – agriculture business consultant, Okotoks
• Chioma Ufodike – forensic accountant, Calgary
Continuing board members are:
• Gerald Bouma – agri-food management consultant, Edmonton
• Kiren Singh – financial executive, Canmore
Quick facts
• The AFSC is a provincial Crown corporation that has provided Alberta's agricultural producers, agribusinesses and other small businesses with loans, crop insurance and farm income disaster assistance for more than 80 years.
• AFSC is an important partner in supporting economic growth and job creation in the agriculture sector and in our rural communities.
• AFSC partners with agricultural producers, agribusiness and commercial entities to support and advance development, create new opportunities and improve the quality of life for rural Albertans.
• AFSC has provided more than $3.4 billion in loans to producers, businesses and other rural-based entrepreneurs over the last seven years.
• Demand for loans is approximately $543 million annually.
• In 2019, AFSC insured 22.6 million acres, providing $4.9 billion in coverage.
